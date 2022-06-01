10 dead, 20 missing as Category 2 Hurricane Agatha rages through Mexico Ripples Nigeria - Not less than 10 people have been killed while 20 are missing as a Powerful Category 2 storm, Hurricane Agatha, swept through the Mexican state of Oaxaca, causing flooding and mudslides, according to the state Governor Alejandro Murat in a statement on ...



