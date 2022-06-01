Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Be on alert, Buhari planning to impose president on us - Dino Melaye to Nigerians
News photo Daily Post  - Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards imposing his successor on Nigerians. In a video on his

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: We won The Nation:
VIDEO: We won't allow Buhari impose his successor-Dino Melaye Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has kicked against President Buhari's desire to choose his successor.
VIDEO: Former federal lawmaker and @OfficialPDPNig chieftain, Senator Dino Melaye @dino_melaye, tackles President Muhammadu Buhari over his plan to pick his Leadership:
VIDEO: Former federal lawmaker and @OfficialPDPNig chieftain, Senator Dino Melaye @dino_melaye, tackles President Muhammadu Buhari over his plan to pick his 'successor'.
The Cable:
'Flagbearer, NOT successor' -- Melaye tackles Buhari over remark on APC presidential candidate
2023: Be On Alert, Buhari Planning To Impose President On Us, Dino Melaye Says Naija Loaded:
2023: Be On Alert, Buhari Planning To Impose President On Us, Dino Melaye Says
2023: Be on alert, Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye to Nigerians Nigerian Eye:
2023: Be on alert, Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye to Nigerians
Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye warns Nigerians Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye warns Nigerians
2023: Buhari planning to impose The Street Journal:
2023: Buhari planning to impose 'successor' on Nigerians, says Dino Melaye
VIDEO: “It is undemocratic for the president to talk about a successor in an election that has not been conducted” - Senator Dino Melaye reacts to President Buhari’s statement. News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: “It is undemocratic for the president to talk about a successor in an election that has not been conducted” - Senator Dino Melaye reacts to President Buhari’s statement.
2023: Be On Alert, Buhari Planning To Impose President On Us – Dino Melaye To Nigerians Fresh Reporters:
2023: Be On Alert, Buhari Planning To Impose President On Us – Dino Melaye To Nigerians
2023: Be on alert, Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye to Nigerians Within Nigeria:
2023: Be on alert, Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye to Nigerians
2023: Dino Melaye Tackles Buhari Over Appeal To Be Allowed To Choose His Successor Naija News:
2023: Dino Melaye Tackles Buhari Over Appeal To Be Allowed To Choose His Successor
2023: Be On Alert, Buhari Planning To Impose President On Us – Dino Melaye Tells Nigerians (Video) Tori News:
2023: Be On Alert, Buhari Planning To Impose President On Us – Dino Melaye Tells Nigerians (Video)


   More Picks
1 Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
2 2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
6 Billionaire Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates Sends Message to Nigerian Biker Who Rode From London To Lagos - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
7 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
8 Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 FG okays NNPC, ECOWAS deal on Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
10 Biafra Remembrance Day: We’re not terrorists, criminals as claimed by Buhari govt – IPOB - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info