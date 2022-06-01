Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Transfer: Paul Pogba finally leaves Manchester United
News photo Daily Post  - Manchester United on Wednesday confirmed that Paul Pogba would leave Old Trafford later this month for a new club.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pogba to leave Manchester United on free transfer Ripples Nigeria:
Pogba to leave Manchester United on free transfer
Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United June ending - P.M. News PM News:
Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United June ending - P.M. News
EPL: Pogba Makes History As He Leaves Manchester United Fresh Reporters:
EPL: Pogba Makes History As He Leaves Manchester United
Transfer: Paul Pogba Finally Leaves Manchester United Tori News:
Transfer: Paul Pogba Finally Leaves Manchester United
Paul Pogba: Manchester United confirm midfielder will leave on free transfer - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Paul Pogba: Manchester United confirm midfielder will leave on free transfer - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Chinese national sentenced to two years imprisonment for mutilating Naira notes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 They showed me decomposed corpse when I negotiated for N10m — Methodist Prelate, Uche - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
3 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Dollar is heading to N1k - Davido raises alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 It’s an act of terrorism – Police under fire for shooting The Nations reporter in Osun - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 1 day ago
8 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 ‘It’s Beyond Delegate’ – Peter Okoye Carpets Dele Momodu For Saying Peter Obi Has No Chance Of Winning - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info