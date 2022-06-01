Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Another Young Man Saved From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon
NPO Reports  - A yet to be identified young man has been prevented from jumping into the Lagos Lagoon on Wednesday. Officials of the LCC Patrol Team on third mainland bridge who sighted the young man had parked near him to timely prevent him from jumping in.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Man rescued from jumping into Lagos lagoon The Punch:
VIDEO: Man rescued from jumping into Lagos lagoon
VIDEO: Man Rescued From Jumping Into Lagoon Independent:
VIDEO: Man Rescued From Jumping Into Lagoon
Watch Moment Man Was Stopped From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon (VIDEO) News Break:
Watch Moment Man Was Stopped From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon (VIDEO)
Young Man Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Talk Glitz:
Young Man Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon
Man Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Man Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon (Video) Tori News:
Man Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon (Video)


   More Picks
1 Chinese national sentenced to two years imprisonment for mutilating Naira notes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 They showed me decomposed corpse when I negotiated for N10m — Methodist Prelate, Uche - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
3 "Leave my wife alone" Tuface Idibia tells Annie Idibia's critics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Dollar is heading to N1k - Davido raises alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 It’s an act of terrorism – Police under fire for shooting The Nations reporter in Osun - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, 81 vehicles at illegal oil storage site in Lagos - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 Actress Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second child – Punch Newspapers - News Breakers, 1 day ago
8 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Nigeria has no laboratory where monkeypox virus is generated – NCDC - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 ‘It’s Beyond Delegate’ – Peter Okoye Carpets Dele Momodu For Saying Peter Obi Has No Chance Of Winning - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info