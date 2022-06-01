Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Italy vs Argentina: How To Watch Finalissima, Team News & Possible Line-ups
Biz Watch Nigeria  - Italy vs Argentina: As part of a renewed partnership between CONMEBOL and UEFA, European Champion will go head-to-head against the Messi-led Argentina (South America) champion at the Wembley Stadium on June 1st, 2022.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Messi Steals Show As Argentina Beat Italy In Finalissima
Messi, Di Maria Shine As Argentina Beat Italy 3-0 To Win Finalissima Independent:
Messi, Di Maria Shine As Argentina Beat Italy 3-0 To Win Finalissima
Who is going home with this trophy, Italy or Argentina? #Finalissima Pulse Nigeria:
Who is going home with this trophy, Italy or Argentina? #Finalissima
Argentina beat Italy to win the #Finalissima Instablog 9ja:
Argentina beat Italy to win the #Finalissima
Photo Story: Messi named Man of the Match as Argentina win the 2022 Finalissima Gist Reel:
Photo Story: Messi named Man of the Match as Argentina win the 2022 Finalissima


   More Picks
1 They showed me decomposed corpse when I negotiated for N10m — Methodist Prelate, Uche - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
2 ‘It’s Beyond Delegate’ – Peter Okoye Carpets Dele Momodu For Saying Peter Obi Has No Chance Of Winning - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
3 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Bandits release female corps member after getting N2m, 5 phones, N100,000 recharge cards and motorbike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 11 hours ago
7 PDP governorship candidate withdraws after Governor’s loss of presidential ticket - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
8 Nigeria, others face high risk of food crisis – Report - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Zimbabweans citizens allegedly cutting and selling off their toes amidst rising cost of living in the country (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Patrol officers, passersby rescue man from jumping into Lagos lagoon (Video) - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info