Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FIRS to commence recovery of unremitted tax deductions by states, local governments
News photo Daily Post  - The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said it will commence the process of enforcement and recovery of unremitted tax deductions owed by some States and Local Governments in Nigeria. This decision is contained in a Public Notice, signed by its ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Unremitted tax deductions: FIRS begins enforcement Nigerian Tribune:
Unremitted tax deductions: FIRS begins enforcement
FIRS to begin recovery of unremitted tax deductions by States, LGAs Vanguard News:
FIRS to begin recovery of unremitted tax deductions by States, LGAs
FIRS commences recovery of states The Sun:
FIRS commences recovery of states', LGAs' unremitted tax deductions
FIRS to commence recovery of unremitted tax deductions by states, LGs News Diary Online:
FIRS to commence recovery of unremitted tax deductions by states, LGs
FIRS to commence recovery of unremitted tax deductions by states, local governments The Eagle Online:
FIRS to commence recovery of unremitted tax deductions by states, local governments
FG To Recover Unremitted Tax Deduction From States, LGs From July Inside Business Nigeria:
FG To Recover Unremitted Tax Deduction From States, LGs From July
FIRS Moves to Recover Unremitted Tax Deductions From States, LGs Prompt News:
FIRS Moves to Recover Unremitted Tax Deductions From States, LGs
FIRS To Begin Recovery Of Unremitted Tax Deductions By States, Local Govts City Mirror News:
FIRS To Begin Recovery Of Unremitted Tax Deductions By States, Local Govts


   More Picks
1 They showed me decomposed corpse when I negotiated for N10m — Methodist Prelate, Uche - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
2 ‘It’s Beyond Delegate’ – Peter Okoye Carpets Dele Momodu For Saying Peter Obi Has No Chance Of Winning - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
3 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Bandits release female corps member after getting N2m, 5 phones, N100,000 recharge cards and motorbike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 11 hours ago
7 PDP governorship candidate withdraws after Governor’s loss of presidential ticket - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
8 Nigeria, others face high risk of food crisis – Report - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Zimbabweans citizens allegedly cutting and selling off their toes amidst rising cost of living in the country (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Patrol officers, passersby rescue man from jumping into Lagos lagoon (Video) - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info