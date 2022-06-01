Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Manchester City vs Liverpool Community Shield tie moved to Leicester
Vanguard News  - The Community Shield tie between Manchester City and Liverpool which is the curtain raiser for a new season has been moved from Wembley...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Man City vs Liverpool Community Shield tie gets new venue Daily Post:
EPL: Man City vs Liverpool Community Shield tie gets new venue
Manchester City vs Liverpool Community Shield Clash To Be Played In Different Stadium Naija Loaded:
Manchester City vs Liverpool Community Shield Clash To Be Played In Different Stadium
Manchester City Vs Liverpool Community Shield Clash Gets New Venue Naija News:
Manchester City Vs Liverpool Community Shield Clash Gets New Venue
#MCILIV: Man City Vs #Liverpool FA Community Shield Tie Gets New Venue The Genius Media:
#MCILIV: Man City Vs #Liverpool FA Community Shield Tie Gets New Venue
Community Shield: Manchester City v Liverpool game moved to Leicester - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Community Shield: Manchester City v Liverpool game moved to Leicester - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
2 2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
6 Billionaire Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates Sends Message to Nigerian Biker Who Rode From London To Lagos - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
7 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
8 Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 FG okays NNPC, ECOWAS deal on Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
10 Biafra Remembrance Day: We’re not terrorists, criminals as claimed by Buhari govt – IPOB - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info