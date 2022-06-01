Will Buhari Pick Another Buhari As Successor? By Fredrick Nwabufo Sahara Reporters - In an interview on Channels Television in January 2022, the president said he does not care about who succeeds him. Buhari in his own words: “2023 is not my problem, I don’t care who succeeds me; let the person come, whoever the person is.



News Credibility Score: 99%