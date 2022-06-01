Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lawan writes APC delegates, pleads for votes ahead of Presidential primary
News photo Vanguard News  - AHEAD of the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to pick its Presidential candidate for the 2023 Presidential election, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has written the delegates, begging them to vote for him in order ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Vote aspirants with The Punch:
Vote aspirants with 'no baggage', Lawan writes APC delegates
Lawan Writes Delegates, Canvasses for Votes This Day:
Lawan Writes Delegates, Canvasses for Votes
Lawan tasks delegates to choose leaders with no baggage Daily Post:
Lawan tasks delegates to choose leaders with no baggage
Channels Television:
Choose Nigeria First, Not Leaders Who Will Buy Your Votes – Lawan Tells APC Delegates
‘Vote Candidate Without Baggage’ — Lawan Woos APC Delegates Ahead Of Presidential Primary Information Nigeria:
‘Vote Candidate Without Baggage’ — Lawan Woos APC Delegates Ahead Of Presidential Primary
Vote leader with absolutely ‘no baggage’, Lawan cautions delegates Ripples Nigeria:
Vote leader with absolutely ‘no baggage’, Lawan cautions delegates
Vote aspirants with ‘no baggage’, Lawan writes APC delegates Nigerian Eye:
Vote aspirants with ‘no baggage’, Lawan writes APC delegates
Vote aspirants with ‘no baggage’, Senate President to APC delegates The News Guru:
Vote aspirants with ‘no baggage’, Senate President to APC delegates
Lawan writes APC delegates, and pleads for votes ahead of the Presidential primary The Eagle Online:
Lawan writes APC delegates, and pleads for votes ahead of the Presidential primary
Presidential Primary: Lawan writes APC delegates, pleads for votes Prompt News:
Presidential Primary: Lawan writes APC delegates, pleads for votes
Vote aspirants with ‘no baggage’, Lawan writes APC delegates News Breakers:
Vote aspirants with ‘no baggage’, Lawan writes APC delegates
Lawan to APC delegates: Vote for leader, not politician during presidential primary Nigerian Pilot:
Lawan to APC delegates: Vote for leader, not politician during presidential primary


   More Picks
1 Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
2 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
6 Hijab Crisis: Kwara Reopens Baptist School After Four-Month Closure, Says Islamic Headcoverings Allowed - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
7 Billionaire Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates Sends Message to Nigerian Biker Who Rode From London To Lagos - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
8 Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official - Legit, 15 hours ago
9 FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
10 Biafra Remembrance Day: We’re not terrorists, criminals as claimed by Buhari govt – IPOB - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info