Patrol officers, passersby rescue man from jumping into Lagos lagoon (Video)

The Street Journal  - A yet-to-be identified man was prevented from commiting suicide by patrol officers of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) after he attempted to jump into the Lagos lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, on Wednesday, June 1.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

