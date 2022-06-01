Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
FG to convene food security meeting to address rising prices
The Cable
- The federal government says it will convene a meeting of the National Food Security Council to address the rising cost of food prices...
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
FG to convene food security meeting over rising prices
Vanguard News:
FG moves to tackle rising food prices
The Sun:
FG to convene food security meeting to address rising prices – The Sun Nigeria
Premium Times:
Nigeria’s food council to meet over rising food prices
The Will:
FG Moves To Address Rising Food Prices
News Breakers:
FG To Convene Food Security Meeting To Address Rising Prices
Ladun Liadi Blog:
FG To Convene Food Security Meeting To Address Rising Prices | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
FG To Convene Food Security Meeting To Address Rising Prices
More Picks
1
2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught -
Legit,
6 hours ago
6
FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
7
President Buhari Welcomes The World As Nigeria Hosts Tourism Conference -
The News Chronicle,
23 hours ago
8
Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
9
FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya -
Ripples Nigeria,
19 hours ago
10
Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
