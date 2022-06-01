Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Insecurity: Reps member, Salam, stages one-man protest barefoot in Abuja
Insecurity: Reps member, Salam, stages one-man protest barefoot in Abuja

The member representing Ede NorthEde SouthEgbedoreEjigbo of Osun State in the 9th House of Representatives, Hon. Bamidele Salam on Wednesday staged ...

7 hours ago
1 They showed me decomposed corpse when I negotiated for N10m — Methodist Prelate, Uche - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
2 ‘It’s Beyond Delegate’ – Peter Okoye Carpets Dele Momodu For Saying Peter Obi Has No Chance Of Winning - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
3 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Bandits release female corps member after getting N2m, 5 phones, N100,000 recharge cards and motorbike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 PDP governorship candidate withdraws after Governor’s loss of presidential ticket - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
9 Nigeria, others face high risk of food crisis – Report - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 Zimbabweans citizens allegedly cutting and selling off their toes amidst rising cost of living in the country (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
