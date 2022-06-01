Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FEC receives report on 3.1% growth in Nigerian economy
News photo The Point  - The Federal Executive Council received a report about Nigeria’s 3.1 per cent economic growth in the first quarter of 2022 at its weekly meeting on Wednesday. Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, made the declaration at ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

FEC receives report on 3.1% growth in Nigerian economy Premium Times:
FEC receives report on 3.1% growth in Nigerian economy
FEC receives report on 3.1% economic growth – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
FEC receives report on 3.1% economic growth – The Sun Nigeria
FEC receives report on 3.1% growth in Nigerian economy Pulse Nigeria:
FEC receives report on 3.1% growth in Nigerian economy
FEC receives report on 3.1% growth in Nigerian economy Prompt News:
FEC receives report on 3.1% growth in Nigerian economy
FEC receives report on 3.1% growth in Nigerian economy Champion Newspapers:
FEC receives report on 3.1% growth in Nigerian economy
FEC Receives Report On 3.1% Growth In Nigerian Economy The New Diplomat:
FEC Receives Report On 3.1% Growth In Nigerian Economy


   More Picks
1 Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
2 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Billionaire Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates Sends Message to Nigerian Biker Who Rode From London To Lagos - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
6 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
7 Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Kwara reopens Baptist school shut over hijab crisis - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
10 Patrol officers, passersby rescue man from jumping into Lagos lagoon (Video) - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info