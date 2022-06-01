Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official
Legit  - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the interim forfeiture of every asset of NOK University, based in Kaduna, linked to Anthony Hassan.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court orders forfeiture of university, factory, hotel, others allegedly owned by ex-Director The Nation:
Court orders forfeiture of university, factory, hotel, others allegedly owned by ex-Director
Court orders interim seizure of University,  properties linked to ex-DFA Vanguard News:
Court orders interim seizure of University,  properties linked to ex-DFA
Court orders interim seizure of NOK University, other properties linked to ex-DFA Hassan - P.M. News PM News:
Court orders interim seizure of NOK University, other properties linked to ex-DFA Hassan - P.M. News
Court Orders interim seizure of NOK University, others linked to ex Director News Diary Online:
Court Orders interim seizure of NOK University, others linked to ex Director
Court orders interim forfeiture of NOK university, others linked to former director in health ministry The Street Journal:
Court orders interim forfeiture of NOK university, others linked to former director in health ministry
Court orders interim forfeiture of private varsity, others linked to ex-director The Eagle Online:
Court orders interim forfeiture of private varsity, others linked to ex-director
Court Orders Forfeiture Of University, Factory, Hotel, Others Allegedly Owned By Ex-Director The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Orders Forfeiture Of University, Factory, Hotel, Others Allegedly Owned By Ex-Director
Court orders interim seizure of NOK University, other properties linked to ex-DFA Hassan News Breakers:
Court orders interim seizure of NOK University, other properties linked to ex-DFA Hassan
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of Private Varsity, Others Asset Linked to Ex-director Newsmakers:
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of Private Varsity, Others Asset Linked to Ex-director


   More Picks
1 They showed me decomposed corpse when I negotiated for N10m — Methodist Prelate, Uche - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
2 ‘It’s Beyond Delegate’ – Peter Okoye Carpets Dele Momodu For Saying Peter Obi Has No Chance Of Winning - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
3 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Bandits release female corps member after getting N2m, 5 phones, N100,000 recharge cards and motorbike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 PDP governorship candidate withdraws after Governor’s loss of presidential ticket - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
9 Nigeria, others face high risk of food crisis – Report - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 Zimbabweans citizens allegedly cutting and selling off their toes amidst rising cost of living in the country (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info