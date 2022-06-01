Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court sentences man to 10 years imprisonment for raping 29-year-old farmer
Daily Post  - An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, has sentenced a 29-year-old farmer, Owajulu Tobi to 10 years imprisonment without option of fine for

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court sentences fake American widow to 3 years imprisonment in Kwara Nigerian Tribune:
Court sentences fake American widow to 3 years imprisonment in Kwara
Court Sentences Man To 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping 29 Year Old Farmer Naija Loaded:
Court Sentences Man To 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping 29 Year Old Farmer
Court sentences man to 56 years imprisonment for fraud in Ekiti TVC News:
Court sentences man to 56 years imprisonment for fraud in Ekiti
29-year-old farmer jailed 10 years for raping 17-year-old in Ekiti The Eagle Online:
29-year-old farmer jailed 10 years for raping 17-year-old in Ekiti
Court convicts 35-year-old man to 56 years imprisonment in Ekiti News Breakers:
Court convicts 35-year-old man to 56 years imprisonment in Ekiti
Court Sends Newsmakers:
Court Sends 'American Widow' to 3 Years Imprisonment
Ekiti: Man gets 10-year jail term for raping 17-year-old Within Nigeria:
Ekiti: Man gets 10-year jail term for raping 17-year-old


   More Picks
1 2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
7 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
8 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
9 Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Police seal Zenith bank branches over ex-Imo deputy gov's entitlements - The Punch, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info