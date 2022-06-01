Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court orders interim seizure of Kaduna varsity, hotel, factory and other properties linked to former Federal Director of Accounts
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, ordered the interim forfeiture of every asset of NOK University, based in Kaduna and other properties linked to a former civil se

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court orders seizure of NOK University, property of ex-director Daily Trust:
Court orders seizure of NOK University, property of ex-director
EFCC:
Court Orders Interim Seizure of NOK University, Other Properties linked to a Former Federal Director of Accounts A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, ordered the interim forfeiture of every asset of NOK University, based ...
Court orders forfeiture of NOK University, hotel, others linked to ex-Federal Director of Accounts — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Court orders forfeiture of NOK University, hotel, others linked to ex-Federal Director of Accounts — Daily Nigerian
Alleged Corruption: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of NOK University The Will:
Alleged Corruption: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of NOK University
Court orders interim forfeiture of Anthony Hassan News Wire NGR:
Court orders interim forfeiture of Anthony Hassan's NOK University to FG
Abuja Court Orders Interim Seizure of NOK University, Other Properties Linked To Former Federal Director of Accounts, Anthony Hassan Global Upfront:
Abuja Court Orders Interim Seizure of NOK University, Other Properties Linked To Former Federal Director of Accounts, Anthony Hassan


   More Picks
1 2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 President Buhari Welcomes The World As Nigeria Hosts Tourism Conference - The News Chronicle, 23 hours ago
8 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
9 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info