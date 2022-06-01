Court orders interim seizure of Kaduna varsity, hotel, factory and other properties linked to former Federal Director of Accounts

|
1
2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit,
6 hours ago
6
FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment - The Guardian,
22 hours ago
7
President Buhari Welcomes The World As Nigeria Hosts Tourism Conference - The News Chronicle,
23 hours ago
8
Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times,
18 hours ago
9
FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria,
19 hours ago
10
Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago