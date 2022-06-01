Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Gumi seeks establishment of Ministry for Nomadic Affairs — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Insecurity: Gumi seeks establishment of Ministry for Nomadic Affairs — Daily Nigerian

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gumi advocates establishment of Nomadic Ministry The Guardian:
Gumi advocates establishment of Nomadic Ministry
Insecurity: Gumi advocates for establishment of Nomadic Ministry The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: Gumi advocates for establishment of Nomadic Ministry
Insecurity: Gumi seeks establishment of Ministry for Nomadic Affairs News Breakers:
Insecurity: Gumi seeks establishment of Ministry for Nomadic Affairs
Gumi advocates establishment of Nomadic Ministry Within Nigeria:
Gumi advocates establishment of Nomadic Ministry


   More Picks
1 ‘It’s Beyond Delegate’ – Peter Okoye Carpets Dele Momodu For Saying Peter Obi Has No Chance Of Winning - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
2 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 14 hours ago
3 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Bandits release female corps member after getting N2m, 5 phones, N100,000 recharge cards and motorbike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official - Legit, 8 hours ago
7 PDP governorship candidate withdraws after Governor’s loss of presidential ticket - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
8 Zimbabweans citizens allegedly cutting and selling off their toes amidst rising cost of living in the country (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Kwara reopens Baptist school shut over hijab crisis - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Patrol officers, passersby rescue man from jumping into Lagos lagoon (Video) - The Street Journal, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info