Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Insecurity: Gumi seeks establishment of Ministry for Nomadic Affairs — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian
- Insecurity: Gumi seeks establishment of Ministry for Nomadic Affairs — Daily Nigerian
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Gumi advocates establishment of Nomadic Ministry
The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: Gumi advocates for establishment of Nomadic Ministry
News Breakers:
Insecurity: Gumi seeks establishment of Ministry for Nomadic Affairs
Within Nigeria:
Gumi advocates establishment of Nomadic Ministry
More Picks
1
‘It’s Beyond Delegate’ – Peter Okoye Carpets Dele Momodu For Saying Peter Obi Has No Chance Of Winning -
Naija Loaded,
19 hours ago
2
Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' -
Legit,
14 hours ago
3
Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Bandits release female corps member after getting N2m, 5 phones, N100,000 recharge cards and motorbike -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official -
Legit,
8 hours ago
7
PDP governorship candidate withdraws after Governor’s loss of presidential ticket -
The Eagle Online,
19 hours ago
8
Zimbabweans citizens allegedly cutting and selling off their toes amidst rising cost of living in the country (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Kwara reopens Baptist school shut over hijab crisis -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
10
Patrol officers, passersby rescue man from jumping into Lagos lagoon (Video) -
The Street Journal,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...