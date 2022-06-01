Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Tinubu joining SDP mere speculation, says Segun Oni
The Punch
- A former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, on Wednesday described as 'mere speculation', reports that a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, would join the Social Democratic Party.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Rumor of Tinubu joining SDP is mere speculation - Segun Oni
Daily Trust:
2023: Tinubu joining SDP mere speculation, says Ekiti Ex-gov
The Eagle Online:
Segun Oni speaks on reported move by Tinubu to defect to SDP
Republican Nigeria:
Segun Oni speaks on ‘Tinubu joining SDP’
Tori News:
Rumour Of Tinubu Joining SDP Is Mere Speculation - Segun Oni
More Picks
1
2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught -
Legit,
8 hours ago
3
Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade -
Pulse Nigeria,
9 hours ago
6
FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
7
Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
8
FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
9
Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Police seal Zenith bank branches over ex-Imo deputy gov's entitlements -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
