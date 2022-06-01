Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery'
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery'

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Friends mourn as lady dies in Nigerian clinic following failed ‘botched cosmetic surgery’ Yaba Left Online:
Friends mourn as lady dies in Nigerian clinic following failed ‘botched cosmetic surgery’
Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following Olajide TV:
Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery'
Friends Mourn As Woman Dies In Nigerian Clinic Following Screen Gist:
Friends Mourn As Woman Dies In Nigerian Clinic Following 'Botched Cosmetic Surgery'
Friends mourn as lady dies in Nigerian clinic following failed ‘botched cosmetic surgery’ Naija Parrot:
Friends mourn as lady dies in Nigerian clinic following failed ‘botched cosmetic surgery’
Nigerian Lady Dies Following ‘Botched Cosmetic Surgery’ In Lagos News Breakers:
Nigerian Lady Dies Following ‘Botched Cosmetic Surgery’ In Lagos
Nigerian Lady Dies Following Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigerian Lady Dies Following 'Botched Cosmetic Surgery' In Lagos | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Nigerian Clinic Where Popular Influencer Died After Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery Speaks Naija News:
Nigerian Clinic Where Popular Influencer Died After Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery Speaks


   More Picks
1 Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
2 2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
6 Billionaire Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates Sends Message to Nigerian Biker Who Rode From London To Lagos - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
7 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
8 Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 FG okays NNPC, ECOWAS deal on Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
10 Biafra Remembrance Day: We’re not terrorists, criminals as claimed by Buhari govt – IPOB - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info