News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery'
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery'
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Friends mourn as lady dies in Nigerian clinic following failed ‘botched cosmetic surgery’
Olajide TV:
Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery'
Screen Gist:
Friends Mourn As Woman Dies In Nigerian Clinic Following 'Botched Cosmetic Surgery'
Naija Parrot:
Friends mourn as lady dies in Nigerian clinic following failed ‘botched cosmetic surgery’
News Breakers:
Nigerian Lady Dies Following ‘Botched Cosmetic Surgery’ In Lagos
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigerian Lady Dies Following 'Botched Cosmetic Surgery' In Lagos | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija News:
Nigerian Clinic Where Popular Influencer Died After Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery Speaks
More Picks
1
Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
24 hours ago
2
2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
3
Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria -
Premium Times,
13 hours ago
6
Billionaire Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates Sends Message to Nigerian Biker Who Rode From London To Lagos -
Naija Loaded,
21 hours ago
7
FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya -
Ripples Nigeria,
15 hours ago
8
Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official -
Legit,
17 hours ago
9
FG okays NNPC, ECOWAS deal on Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline -
Peoples Gazette,
19 hours ago
10
Biafra Remembrance Day: We’re not terrorists, criminals as claimed by Buhari govt – IPOB -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
