NUP showers encomium on PTAD, vows to mobilise votes for pensioner-friendly presidential candidate

NUP showers encomium on PTAD, vows to mobilise votes for pensioner-friendly presidential candidate



Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has vowed to massively mobilise votes for any aspirant ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineNUP showers encomium on PTAD, vows to mobilise votes for pensioner-friendly presidential candidateAhead of the 2023 elections, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has vowed to massively mobilise votes for any aspirant ...



News Credibility Score: 99%