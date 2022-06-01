Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Government Should Establish Nomadic Ministry For Herdsmen — Sheikh Gumi
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has suggested that as part of measures to curb banditry and terrorism in the country, the Nigerian government should establish the Ministry of Nomadic Affairs.Speaking at a conference on Wednesday, Gumi said the ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

