News at a Glance
Ban: Lagos to crush seized motorcycles Friday
The Punch
- Ban: Lagos to crush seized motorcycles Friday
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Okada Ban: Lagos to crush seized motorcycles
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Lagos Govt Vows To Crush Seized Motorcycles
Ripples Nigeria:
Lagos govt to crush seized motorcycles Friday
News Break:
Okada Ban: LASG To Crush Seized Motorcycles On Friday
News Breakers:
Ban: Lagos to crush seized motorcycles Friday
More Picks
1
2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
2
Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
4
Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
5
FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya -
Ripples Nigeria,
16 hours ago
6
Billionaire Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates Sends Message to Nigerian Biker Who Rode From London To Lagos -
Naija Loaded,
22 hours ago
7
Tems Bags Multiple Nominations Ahead of Wizkid And Fireboy At The 2022 BET Awards -
Too Xclusive,
14 hours ago
8
Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official -
Legit,
18 hours ago
9
FG okays NNPC, ECOWAS deal on Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline -
Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
10
Nigerian Government Should Establish Nomadic Ministry For Herdsmen — Sheikh Gumi -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
