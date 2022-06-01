Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tems Bags Multiple Nominations Ahead of Wizkid And Fireboy At The 2022 BET Awards
News photo Too Xclusive  - Nigerian singer, Tems has given fans, Nigerians, and Africans another reason to be proud of her. The Damages singer just made history by becoming the First African Artist to receive 3 nominations in a single Edition of the BET Awards. Tems has been ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Tems, Wizkid & Fireboy DML Pick Nominations At 2022 BET Awards Bella Naija:
Tems, Wizkid & Fireboy DML Pick Nominations At 2022 BET Awards
Wizkid, Tems and Fireboy DML nominated for BET Awards 2022 Yaba Left Online:
Wizkid, Tems and Fireboy DML nominated for BET Awards 2022
Tems Records 3 Nominations At The BET Awards 2022 Not Just OK:
Tems Records 3 Nominations At The BET Awards 2022
Wizkid now has 8 career nominations for BET awards, making him the most nominated African act. Pulse Nigeria:
Wizkid now has 8 career nominations for BET awards, making him the most nominated African act.
Tems Bags Multiple Nominations Ahead of Wizkid And Fireboy At The 2022 BET Awards Tunde Ednut:
Tems Bags Multiple Nominations Ahead of Wizkid And Fireboy At The 2022 BET Awards
Glamsquad Magazine:
Tems Bags Multiple Nominations Ahead of Wizkid And Fireboy At The 2022 BET Awards
BET Awards 2022: See African Artistes Nominated For This Year’s Awards, No Ghanaian In The List Naija on Point:
BET Awards 2022: See African Artistes Nominated For This Year’s Awards, No Ghanaian In The List


   More Picks
1 Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
2 2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
6 Billionaire Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates Sends Message to Nigerian Biker Who Rode From London To Lagos - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
7 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
8 Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 FG okays NNPC, ECOWAS deal on Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
10 Biafra Remembrance Day: We’re not terrorists, criminals as claimed by Buhari govt – IPOB - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info