Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We Did What Is Right For PDP By Choosing Atiku As Presidential Candidate –Jigawa Ex-governor, Lamido
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Lamido, however, said despite the contributions of Wike to the party, the choice of Atiku was best for the party and Nigerians in general.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tambuwal: We did what was right for PDP - Lamido replies Wike Daily Post:
Tambuwal: We did what was right for PDP - Lamido replies Wike
We Did What Was Right For PDP – Lamido Replies Wike Over Comments On Tambuwal’s Action Naija Loaded:
We Did What Was Right For PDP – Lamido Replies Wike Over Comments On Tambuwal’s Action
Ex-Jigawa gov, Sule Lamido, rubbishes claim on monetization of PDP primary, backs choice of Atiku as presidential candidate Ripples Nigeria:
Ex-Jigawa gov, Sule Lamido, rubbishes claim on monetization of PDP primary, backs choice of Atiku as presidential candidate
Tambuwal: We did what was right for PDP – Lamido replies Wike Nigerian Eye:
Tambuwal: We did what was right for PDP – Lamido replies Wike
We Did What Is Right For PDP By Choosing Atiku As Presidential Candidate –Jigawa Ex-governor, Lamido News Breakers:
We Did What Is Right For PDP By Choosing Atiku As Presidential Candidate –Jigawa Ex-governor, Lamido


   More Picks
1 Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
2 2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
6 Billionaire Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates Sends Message to Nigerian Biker Who Rode From London To Lagos - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
7 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
8 Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 FG okays NNPC, ECOWAS deal on Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
10 Biafra Remembrance Day: We’re not terrorists, criminals as claimed by Buhari govt – IPOB - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info