Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Makinde drops deputy, picks another as running mate ahead of 2023 election
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has dropped his deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, as his running mate.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Makinde Drops Deputy, Picks Bayo Lawal As Running Mate Leadership:
Makinde Drops Deputy, Picks Bayo Lawal As Running Mate
Governor Makinde shuns deputy picks appointee as running Legit:
Governor Makinde shuns deputy picks appointee as running
Oyo: Makinde drops deputy ahead of 2023 governorship election Daily Trust:
Oyo: Makinde drops deputy ahead of 2023 governorship election
Gov. Makinde Drops Deputy, Picks Bayo Lawal As Running Mate The Nigeria Lawyer:
Gov. Makinde Drops Deputy, Picks Bayo Lawal As Running Mate
2023: Seyi Makinde Disappoints Deputy, Picks New Running Mate Naija News:
2023: Seyi Makinde Disappoints Deputy, Picks New Running Mate


   More Picks
1 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
5 Nigerian Government Should Establish Nomadic Ministry For Herdsmen — Sheikh Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
7 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Watch How DaBaby Shut Down North Carolina’s Airport To Welcome Davido - Too Xclusive, 19 hours ago
10 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 14 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info