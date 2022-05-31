Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I'm sad and disappointed beyond words - Amber Heard breaks silence after losing in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Linda Ikeji Blog  - American actress, Amber Heard is speaking out about her ex-husband, Johnny Depp‘s victory in his defamation suit against her on Wednesday, June 1.

 

Heard, 36, had

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Defamation: Amber Heard The Punch:
Defamation: Amber Heard 'disappointed' over jury’s verdict
I Monte Oz Live:
I'm Sad and Disappointed Beyond Words - Amber Heard Breaks Silence After Losing in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard as she Olajide TV:
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard as she's ordered to pay him over $8million
Eight key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial News Breakers:
Eight key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial
Actor Johnny Depp Awarded $15 million In Damages, Against Ex-wife, Amber Heard In Defamation Suit Tori News:
Actor Johnny Depp Awarded $15 million In Damages, Against Ex-wife, Amber Heard In Defamation Suit


   More Picks
1 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 5 hours ago
2 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 14 hours ago
4 Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Newborn baby found dead on Ayobo road in Lagos - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
6 Big bumbum cannot keep a man - Anita Joseph - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Okada ban: Operators drag Lagos govt to court, seek cancellation - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
8 Watch How DaBaby Shut Down North Carolina’s Airport To Welcome Davido - Too Xclusive, 24 hours ago
9 PTDF clarifies alleged ‘exclusion of South East candidates from scholarship interview - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 The ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media - Filmmaker Yomi Black - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info