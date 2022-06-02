Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russia-Ukraine war: The power is in your hands - Pele sends strong message to Putin
News photo Daily Post  - Brazilian football legend, Pele has urged President Vladimir Putin to end his country's invasion of Ukraine. Pele posted the message on Instagram, ahead

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Put An End To Ukraine War, Pele Tells Putin Complete Sports:
Put An End To Ukraine War, Pele Tells Putin
"The power is in your hands" Pele sends strong message to Putin to end the Russia-Ukraine war Linda Ikeji Blog:
"The power is in your hands" Pele sends strong message to Putin to end the Russia-Ukraine war
Russia-Ukraine war: Power is in your hands – Pele sends strong message to Putin Nigerian Eye:
Russia-Ukraine war: Power is in your hands – Pele sends strong message to Putin
Ukraine-Russia war: Pele demands end to invasion, sends strong message to Putin Within Nigeria:
Ukraine-Russia war: Pele demands end to invasion, sends strong message to Putin
"The Power is in Your Hands" - Pele Sends Strong Message to Vladimir Putin to End the Russia-Ukraine War Monte Oz Live:
"The Power is in Your Hands" - Pele Sends Strong Message to Vladimir Putin to End the Russia-Ukraine War


   More Picks
1 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
5 Nigerian Government Should Establish Nomadic Ministry For Herdsmen — Sheikh Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
7 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Watch How DaBaby Shut Down North Carolina’s Airport To Welcome Davido - Too Xclusive, 19 hours ago
10 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 15 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info