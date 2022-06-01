Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG okays NNPC, ECOWAS deal on Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline
Peoples Gazette  - The pipeline would connect Nigerian gas to every coastal country in West Africa, ending at Tangiers, Morocco, and Cádiz, Spain.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
2 Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Billionaire Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates Sends Message to Nigerian Biker Who Rode From London To Lagos - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
6 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
7 Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Kwara reopens Baptist school shut over hijab crisis - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
10 Patrol officers, passersby rescue man from jumping into Lagos lagoon (Video) - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
