Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Yoruba actress Laide Bakare sparks reactions after revealing her 13-year-old daughter gifts brother Benz on 9th birthday
Legit
- Actress Laide Bakare has stirred mixed reactions on social media after she claimed her 13 year old daughter gifted her nine year old son a car on his birthday.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Actress Laide Bakare's 13-year-old daughter gifts brother Benz on ninth birthday
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Actress Laide Bakare’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Gifts Brother Benz On His Ninth Birthday
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Actress Laide Bakare’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Gifts Brother Benz On His Ninth Birthday | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Gist Reel:
Laide Bakare's 13-year-old daughter gifts younger brother Mercedes Benz as birthday gift (Video)
News Breakers:
Actress Laide Bakare’s 13-year-old daughter gifts brother Benz on ninth birthday – Punch Newspapers
Naija News:
Laide Bakare's 13-Year-Old Daughter Splashes Millions On A New Car
Instablog 9ja:
Actress Laide Bakare’s 13-yr-old daughter gifts her brother a car on his 9th birthday
More Picks
1
Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
2
Made this with a lot of love: Wizkid excites fans as he confirms the completion of album 'More Love Less Ego' -
Legit,
21 hours ago
3
Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
King & Queen Of Spain Send Condolences To President Buhari Over Rivers Stampede | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria -
Premium Times,
12 hours ago
6
Hijab Crisis: Kwara Reopens Baptist School After Four-Month Closure, Says Islamic Headcoverings Allowed -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
7
Billionaire Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates Sends Message to Nigerian Biker Who Rode From London To Lagos -
Naija Loaded,
19 hours ago
8
Court orders seizure of university, other assets linked to ex-senior FG official -
Legit,
15 hours ago
9
FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
10
Biafra Remembrance Day: We’re not terrorists, criminals as claimed by Buhari govt – IPOB -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
