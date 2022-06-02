Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PTDF clarifies alleged ‘exclusion of South East candidates from scholarship interview
News photo Daily Post  - The management of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has clarified reports that the South-East geopolitical zone was excluded from the ongoing interview of candidates for the 2022 Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS) for Nigerian students.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PTDF Clarifies Alleged ‘Exclusion Of South East Candidates From Scholarship Interview The Nigeria Lawyer:
PTDF Clarifies Alleged ‘Exclusion Of South East Candidates From Scholarship Interview
PTDF clarifies misleading headline on 2022 scholarship scheme News Diary Online:
PTDF clarifies misleading headline on 2022 scholarship scheme
LATEST: PTDF Clarifies Alleged ‘Exclusion Of South East Candidates From Scholarship Interview Anaedo Online:
LATEST: PTDF Clarifies Alleged ‘Exclusion Of South East Candidates From Scholarship Interview
Osmek News:
PTDF clarifies alleged ‘exclusion of South East candidates from scholarship interview
PTDF Clarifies Alleged Exclusion of South East Candidates From Scholarship Interview Tori News:
PTDF Clarifies Alleged Exclusion of South East Candidates From Scholarship Interview


   More Picks
1 2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
7 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
8 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
9 Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Police seal Zenith bank branches over ex-Imo deputy gov's entitlements - The Punch, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info