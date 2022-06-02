Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Driver, female hawker die in Onitsha multiple crash - P.M. News
PM News  - FRSC says an accident involving 4 vehicles at Upper Iweka by Awka-Onitsha Expressway, claims the lives of a male driver and a female hawker

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Road accident claims three lives in Anambra Nigerian Tribune:
Road accident claims three lives in Anambra
Bus driver, pedestrian die in Anambra multiple accident The Guardian:
Bus driver, pedestrian die in Anambra multiple accident
Bus driver, pedestrian die in Anambra multiple accident The Eagle Online:
Bus driver, pedestrian die in Anambra multiple accident
Driver, female hawker die in Onitsha multiple crash News Breakers:
Driver, female hawker die in Onitsha multiple crash
National Daily:
Bus driver, pedestrian die in multiple accident


   More Picks
1 2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 6 hours ago
6 FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 President Buhari Welcomes The World As Nigeria Hosts Tourism Conference - The News Chronicle, 23 hours ago
8 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
9 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info