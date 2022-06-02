Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police seal Zenith bank branches over ex-Imo deputy gov's entitlements
News photo The Punch  - Policemen on Thursday sealed all branches of Zenith Bank in Owerri, the Imo State capital, rendering staff and customers of the bank stranded.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

