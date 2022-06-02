Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kaduna Security : Police kill two bandits
News photo AIT  - Police in Kaduna have killed two bandits and recovered two AK47 rifles in Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna state.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police kill 2 bandits, recover 2 rifles in Kaduna Daily Post:
Police kill 2 bandits, recover 2 rifles in Kaduna
Police kill two bandits in Kaduna, recover two rifles TVC News:
Police kill two bandits in Kaduna, recover two rifles
Police kills two suspected bandits in Kaduna Ripples Nigeria:
Police kills two suspected bandits in Kaduna
Police kill 2 bandits, recover 2 Ak-47s in Kaduna gun battle - P.M. News PM News:
Police kill 2 bandits, recover 2 Ak-47s in Kaduna gun battle - P.M. News
Police kill 2 bandits, recover 2 rifles in Kaduna News Diary Online:
Police kill 2 bandits, recover 2 rifles in Kaduna
Police kill 2 bandits, recover 2 rifles in Kaduna — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Police kill 2 bandits, recover 2 rifles in Kaduna — Daily Nigerian
Police kill 2 bandits, recover 2 rifles in Kaduna News Breakers:
Police kill 2 bandits, recover 2 rifles in Kaduna
Police Kill 2 Bandits, Recover 2 Rifles In Kaduna Fresh Reporters:
Police Kill 2 Bandits, Recover 2 Rifles In Kaduna


   More Picks
1 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
5 Nigerian Government Should Establish Nomadic Ministry For Herdsmen — Sheikh Gumi - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
7 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Watch How DaBaby Shut Down North Carolina’s Airport To Welcome Davido - Too Xclusive, 19 hours ago
10 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 15 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info