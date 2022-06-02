Post News
News at a Glance
PDP delegate returns to his community in Kaduna to distribute money he made from the presidential primaries
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Tanko Sabo, a national delegate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Kaduna, returned to his local government to share the money he made from the presidential primaries.
Sabo, w
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
How Kaduna PDP delegate shared N7m convention largesse with community — Buhari
The Punch:
PHOTOS: PDP Delegate Distributes 'Largesse' From Presidential Primary Tanko Rossi Sabo, a national delegate of the Peoples Democratic Party from Kaduna, has returned to his Local Government to share the 'largesse' from the presidential primary over ...
Legit:
PDP delegate says he spent N6.9m out of money made from primaries on orphans
The Nation:
PDP delegate shares millions among community members
The Eagle Online:
PDP delegate shared N7m convention largesse with community — Buhari + Photo
Olajide TV:
PDP delegate returns to his community in Kaduna to distribute money he made from the presidential primaries
More Picks
1
2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
2
Lawmaker protests barefoot as he demands President Buhari's intervention for the release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train victims (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
5
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
45 mins ago
6
Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
7
FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya -
Ripples Nigeria,
18 hours ago
8
Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Billionaire Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates Sends Message to Nigerian Biker Who Rode From London To Lagos -
Naija Loaded,
24 hours ago
10
Tems Bags Multiple Nominations Ahead of Wizkid And Fireboy At The 2022 BET Awards -
Too Xclusive,
16 hours ago
