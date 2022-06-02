Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Only southern candidate can win election for you - Akeredolu tells APC
News photo Daily Post  - With only a few days till the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, holds its special convention for the presidential primaries, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Only Southern Candidate Can Win Election For You – Akeredolu Tells APC Naija Loaded:
Only Southern Candidate Can Win Election For You – Akeredolu Tells APC
2023: Only Southern Candidate Can Win Election For You – Akeredolu Tells APC Information Nigeria:
2023: Only Southern Candidate Can Win Election For You – Akeredolu Tells APC
2023: Only Southern Candidate Can Win Election For You – Akeredolu Tells APC News Breakers:
2023: Only Southern Candidate Can Win Election For You – Akeredolu Tells APC
2023: Only southern candidate can win election for you – Akeredolu tells APC Within Nigeria:
2023: Only southern candidate can win election for you – Akeredolu tells APC
2023: Only Southern Candidate Can Make APC Win Election – Gov Akeredolu Tori News:
2023: Only Southern Candidate Can Make APC Win Election – Gov Akeredolu


   More Picks
1 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
5 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
6 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Watch How DaBaby Shut Down North Carolina’s Airport To Welcome Davido - Too Xclusive, 19 hours ago
9 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 15 mins ago
10 Kaduna Security : Police kill two bandits - AIT, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info