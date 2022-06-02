Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian female basketball team, D’Tigress will not be participating in the 2022 Women’s World Cup holding in Sydney, Australia later this year.

46 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

