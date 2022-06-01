Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Laide Bakare has taken to her IG page to issue a stern warning to her colleagues in the movie industry who she claims are going about on gossip blogs to leave trashy comments about her.


Laide

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Laide Bakare warns colleagues to keep their distance Vanguard News:
Laide Bakare warns colleagues to keep their distance
Laide Bakare issues stern warning to mystery colleague Lailas News:
Laide Bakare issues stern warning to mystery colleague
Laide Bakare issues stern warning to mystery colleague Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Laide Bakare issues stern warning to mystery colleague
“Keep your distance or you go collect” – Actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to colleagues Naija Parrot:
“Keep your distance or you go collect” – Actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to colleagues
Source Of Wealth: Laide Bakare Issues Out Stern Warning To Colleagues Talk Glitz:
Source Of Wealth: Laide Bakare Issues Out Stern Warning To Colleagues
"Keep your distance or else you go collect" – Laide Bakare sends severe warning to colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs Gist Reel:
"Keep your distance or else you go collect" – Laide Bakare sends severe warning to colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs
Keep Your Distance Or Else You Go Collect - Laide Bakare Issues Warning To Her Colleagues Leaving Unpleasant Comments About Her On Blogs Tori News:
Keep Your Distance Or Else You Go Collect - Laide Bakare Issues Warning To Her Colleagues Leaving Unpleasant Comments About Her On Blogs


   More Picks
1 2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
7 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
8 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
9 Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Police seal Zenith bank branches over ex-Imo deputy gov's entitlements - The Punch, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info