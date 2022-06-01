Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lionel Messi draws level with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo on two international titles after winning Finalissima with Argentina
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Lionel Messi has equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of major international honours after helping Argentina secure the Finalissima trophy on Wednesday night, June 1. 

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Finalissima 2022: It was difficult for Argentina to control him – Messi singles out Italy star Daily Post:
Finalissima 2022: It was difficult for Argentina to control him – Messi singles out Italy star
Italy vs Argentina: Lionel Messi named Finalissima Player of the Match The Punch:
Italy vs Argentina: Lionel Messi named Finalissima Player of the Match
2022 Finalissima: Argentina trounce Italy in battle of continental Champions Premium Times:
2022 Finalissima: Argentina trounce Italy in battle of continental Champions
Why Italy Lost 2 – 0 To Messi & Argentina – Roberto Mancini Naija Loaded:
Why Italy Lost 2 – 0 To Messi & Argentina – Roberto Mancini
Messi, Di Maria shine as Argentina thrash Italy 3-0 in Finalissima Ripples Nigeria:
Messi, Di Maria shine as Argentina thrash Italy 3-0 in Finalissima
CONMEBOL-UEFA CUP: Lionel Messi wins his second trophy with Argentina equalling Ronaldo The News Chronicle:
CONMEBOL-UEFA CUP: Lionel Messi wins his second trophy with Argentina equalling Ronaldo's number
Argentina win 2022 Finalissima over Italy at Wembley Stadium The Eagle Online:
Argentina win 2022 Finalissima over Italy at Wembley Stadium
Italy vs Argentina: Lionel Messi named Finalissima Player of the Match News Breakers:
Italy vs Argentina: Lionel Messi named Finalissima Player of the Match


   More Picks
1 2023 presidency: PDP, APC have expired, Labour Party’ll take over – Peter Obi’s DG, Okupe - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
7 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
8 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
9 Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Police seal Zenith bank branches over ex-Imo deputy gov's entitlements - The Punch, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info