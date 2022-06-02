Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged N6bn money laundering: Mompha finally gets time extension for plea bargain
News photo Daily Post  - An Ikeja Special Offences Court will, on June 10, take a final report on a plea bargain in the case of a N6 billion money laundering charge against social

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court fixes June 10 to hear Mompha’s plea bargain’s suit Nigerian Tribune:
Court fixes June 10 to hear Mompha’s plea bargain’s suit
Mompha Finally Gets Time Extension For Plea Bargain Over His Alleged N6Bn Money Laundering Naija Loaded:
Mompha Finally Gets Time Extension For Plea Bargain Over His Alleged N6Bn Money Laundering
Alleged N6 Billion Money Laundering: Mompha Gets Time Extension For Plea Bargain The Trent:
Alleged N6 Billion Money Laundering: Mompha Gets Time Extension For Plea Bargain
Alleged N6b money laundering: Mompha gets time extension for plea bargain The Eagle Online:
Alleged N6b money laundering: Mompha gets time extension for plea bargain
Alleged N6bn money laundering: Mompha gets time extension for plea bargain News Diary Online:
Alleged N6bn money laundering: Mompha gets time extension for plea bargain
N5.9bn Money Laundering: Mompha working out plea bargain with EFCC - P.M. News PM News:
N5.9bn Money Laundering: Mompha working out plea bargain with EFCC - P.M. News
N6bn Fraud: Court Grants Mompha Extension For Plea Bargain The Will:
N6bn Fraud: Court Grants Mompha Extension For Plea Bargain
Money Laundering : Mompha ready to strike a deal with EFCC News Wire NGR:
Money Laundering : Mompha ready to strike a deal with EFCC
Money Laundering: Mompha Finally Gets Time Extension For Plea Bargain News Breakers:
Money Laundering: Mompha Finally Gets Time Extension For Plea Bargain
Money Laundering: Mompha Finally Gets Time Extension For Plea Bargain | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Money Laundering: Mompha Finally Gets Time Extension For Plea Bargain | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Judge Gives EFCC, Mompha More Time to Negotiate Plea Bargain Newsmakers:
Judge Gives EFCC, Mompha More Time to Negotiate Plea Bargain
Alleged N6bn Money Laundering: Mompha Finally Gets Time Extension For Plea Bargain Tori News:
Alleged N6bn Money Laundering: Mompha Finally Gets Time Extension For Plea Bargain


   More Picks
1 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari - Leadership, 19 hours ago
3 Alleged N6bn money laundering: Mompha finally gets time extension for plea bargain - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 2023: Real Reason I Chose Not To Contest For House Of Rep For Second Term – Shina Peller - News Break, 21 hours ago
5 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 4 hours ago
6 I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Treat Fulani herders like Niger Delta militants, create Ministry of Normadic Affairs - Gumi to Buhari - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Brilliant Nigerian medical student faces deportation in Russia over alleged corruption in Sokoto Scholarship Board — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info