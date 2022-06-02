Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rising inflation, others threaten Buhari’s poverty reduction scheme –World Bank economists
The Punch  - Rising inflation, others threaten Buhari’s poverty reduction scheme –World Bank economists

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

World Bank: With right policies, Nigeria can leverage trade for poverty reduction The Cable:
World Bank: With right policies, Nigeria can leverage trade for poverty reduction
Economists Say Flaring Inflation, Others Endangers Buhari’s Poverty Reduction Scheme Biz Watch Nigeria:
Economists Say Flaring Inflation, Others Endangers Buhari’s Poverty Reduction Scheme
World Bank Economists : High Inflation, Others Threaten Buhari’s Poverty Reduction Plan Economic Confidential:
World Bank Economists : High Inflation, Others Threaten Buhari’s Poverty Reduction Plan
World Bank Economists List Threats To Buhari’s Poverty Reduction Plan Naija News:
World Bank Economists List Threats To Buhari’s Poverty Reduction Plan
Inflation, Others Threaten Nigeria’s Poverty Reduction Scheme – Economists The Tide:
Inflation, Others Threaten Nigeria’s Poverty Reduction Scheme – Economists


   More Picks
1 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Big bumbum cannot keep a man - Anita Joseph - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Okada ban: Operators drag Lagos govt to court, seek cancellation - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 Political Elites Positioning Themselves To Corner Resources, Education Not Their Priority – ASUU - Inside Oyo, 19 hours ago
9 PTDF clarifies alleged ‘exclusion of South East candidates from scholarship interview - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 The ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media - Filmmaker Yomi Black - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info