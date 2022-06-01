Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mikel Obi announces maiden Back2Base talent hunt programme - P.M. News
PM News  - Chelsea legend and former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi unveils Back2Base programme to help Nigerian youths to succeed through sports.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mikel Announces Inaugural Back2Base Talent Hunt Programme Complete Sports:
Mikel Announces Inaugural Back2Base Talent Hunt Programme
Mikel Announces First Back2Base Talent Hunt Programme Leadership:
Mikel Announces First Back2Base Talent Hunt Programme
Mikel Obi to host  first Back2Base talent hunt The Nation:
Mikel Obi to host  first Back2Base talent hunt
Mikel announces maiden Back2Base talent hunt programme The Eagle Online:
Mikel announces maiden Back2Base talent hunt programme
Mikel Obi announces maiden Back2Base talent hunt programme News Breakers:
Mikel Obi announces maiden Back2Base talent hunt programme


   More Picks
1 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
5 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
6 FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Watch How DaBaby Shut Down North Carolina’s Airport To Welcome Davido - Too Xclusive, 19 hours ago
9 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 15 mins ago
10 Kaduna Security : Police kill two bandits - AIT, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info