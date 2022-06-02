Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Clean up weapons, drugs among Fulani youths to end kidnapping, Dambazau tells FG
Daily Trust
- Clean up weapons, drugs among Fulani youths to end kidnapping, Dambazau tells FG
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Clean Up Weapons, Drugs Among Fulani Youths To End Kidnapping, Dambazau Tells FG
PM News:
Dambazau: How to wean Fulani youths from kidnapping - P.M. News
Tunde Ednut:
Dambazau tells Nigerian Govt what do to Fulani youths to end kidnapping
Within Nigeria:
Dambazau tells Nigerian Govt what do to Fulani youths to end kidnapping
News Breakers:
Dambazau: How to wean Fulani youths from kidnapping
Kemi Filani Blog:
Former Interior Minister, Dambazau lists what Nigerian Govt should cleanup among Fulani youths to end kidnapping
More Picks
1
Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught -
Legit,
11 hours ago
2
Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade -
Pulse Nigeria,
12 hours ago
5
Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
6
FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya -
Ripples Nigeria,
24 hours ago
7
Watch How DaBaby Shut Down North Carolina’s Airport To Welcome Davido -
Too Xclusive,
21 hours ago
8
2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn -
Legit,
2 hours ago
9
Big bumbum cannot keep a man - Anita Joseph -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
The ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media - Filmmaker Yomi Black -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...