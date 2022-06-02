Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
'Nigeria is its own biggest threat from progress' -- D'Tigers fume as D'Tigress get kicked out of World Cup
The Cable
- D'Tigers has called for a "change" in the administration of basketball in Nigeria following FIBA's decision to kick out D'Tigress...
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
FIBA names replacement for Nigeria at Women’s World Cup
The New Diplomat:
FG BAN: Nigeria Kicked Out Of Women’s Basketball World Cup
Brila:
FIBA expel D’tigress from FIBA World Cup
The Tide:
Nigeria’s D’Tigress Kicked Out Of FIBA Women’s World Cup
More Picks
1
2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn -
Legit,
14 hours ago
2
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
Police seal Zenith bank branches over ex-Imo deputy gov's entitlements -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
5
Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Big bumbum cannot keep a man - Anita Joseph -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Lionel Messi draws level with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo on two international titles after winning Finalissima with Argentina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu -
Legit,
1 hour ago
10
We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari -
Leadership,
16 hours ago
