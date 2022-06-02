Ilorin Court Jails Fake American Widow To 3 Years Imprisonment Global Upfront - The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Aderibigbe Sheu, a student of Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, for posing as a widow resident in the United States of America (USA) ...



News Credibility Score: 99%