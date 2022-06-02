Post News
News at a Glance
Actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning colleagues abusing her on social media
The Street Journal
- Actress, Laide Bakare, has warned her Nollywood colleagues, bashing her on social media to stay far away from her, if they ever meet in real
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Actress Laide Bakare Warns Colleagues Trolling Her On Social Media Actress, Laide Bakare, has warned her Nollywood colleagues, bashing her on social media to stay far away from her, if they ever meet in real life.
Information Nigeria:
Stay Away From Me – Laide Bakare Warns Colleagues
The Will:
Laide Bakare Warns Colleagues Trolling Her On Social Media
Fresh Reporters:
Nigerian Actress, Laide Bakare Cautions Colleagues Trolling Her On Social Media Platform
News Breakers:
Stay Away From Me – Laide Bakare Warns Colleagues
Instablog 9ja:
Keep your distance, else… — Actress Laide Bakare warns her colleagues in a certain ‘WhatsApp group’
More Picks
1
Lagos Taskforce set to crush 2,228 motorcycles following the ban on okada -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun -
Legit,
16 hours ago
3
We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
4
Kaduna police gun down two bandits, recover Two AK47 rifles -
Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
5
Gov Bala reappoints Kashim as Bauchi SSG days after giving up PDP gubernatorial ticket -
The Street Journal,
19 hours ago
6
"Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
8
BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
2023: Real Reason I Chose Not To Contest For House Of Rep For Second Term – Shina Peller -
News Break,
1 day ago
10
One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
