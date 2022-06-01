Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"I hope you're not taller than me" - President Muhammadu Buhari jokes with Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo, during a meeting in Spain (video)
VIDEO: President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari jokes with Super Eagle player, Kenneth Omeruo, "I hope you're not taller than me". Buhari got a visit from Nigerian footballer while on his state visit to Spain, on Thursday.
VIDEO: I hope you are not taller than me, Buhari asks Eagles star Omeruo in Spain. President Muhammadu Buhari revealed his comic side at a meeting with Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo in Spain.
"I hope you're not taller than me". President Muhammadu Buhari jokes with Super Eagles’ player, Kenneth Omeruo Buhari got a visit from Nigerian footballer while on his state visit to Spain, on Thursday.
Super Eagles star, Omeruo bursts into laughter as Buhari jokes: ‘I hope you’re not taller than me’


