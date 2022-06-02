Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

LeBron James becomes first active NBA player to become a billionaire
Linda Ikeji Blog  -  Los Angeles Lakers' superstar, LeBron James has become the first NBA player to become a billionaire while still actively playing.

 

4 hours ago
