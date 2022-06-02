Post News
News at a Glance
Rude Boy Calls Out Minister Of Youth & Sports After The Nigerian Female Basketball Team Was Kicked Out Of World Cup
News Breakers
- Rude Boy Calls Out Minister Of Youth & Sports After The Nigerian Female Basketball Team Was Kicked Out Of World Cup
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Oyo Gist:
This corruption is getting out of hand – Rude Boy calls out Minister of Sports after Nigerian female basketball team got kicked out of world cup
News Break:
Rude Boy Rages At Minister After Women Team Was Kicked Out Of World Cup
Naija on Point:
Rude Boy Calls Out Sports Minister After Female Basketball Team Was Kicked Out Of World Cup
GL Trends:
Rude Boy Laments, This Corruption Is Getting Out of Hand
More Picks
1
2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn -
Legit,
5 hours ago
2
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught -
Legit,
14 hours ago
4
Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
5
Newborn baby found dead on Ayobo road in Lagos - P.M. News -
PM News,
14 hours ago
6
Big bumbum cannot keep a man - Anita Joseph -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Okada ban: Operators drag Lagos govt to court, seek cancellation -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
8
Watch How DaBaby Shut Down North Carolina’s Airport To Welcome Davido -
Too Xclusive,
24 hours ago
9
PTDF clarifies alleged ‘exclusion of South East candidates from scholarship interview -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
The ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media - Filmmaker Yomi Black -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
