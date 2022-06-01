Post News
News at a Glance
2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn
Legit
- Today, the bank is well-positioned with an innovative product offering, a growing customer base of over six million and consistent year on year profitability.
16 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Titan Trust Bank completes takeover of Union Bank
Page One:
Titan Trust Ban has now acquired Nigeria’s Union Bank
Business Post Nigeria:
Union Bank Rejigs Board as Titan Trust Bank Takes Full Control
The News Guru:
Titan Bank completes acquisition of Union Bank
Tech Economy:
Titan Trust Bank Completes 89.39% Equity Acquisition in Union Bank – TechEconomy.ng
Tunde Ednut:
Titan Trust Bank completes takeover of Union Bank
Within Nigeria:
Titan Trust Bank completes takeover of Union Bank
Tori News:
Titan Trust Bank Completes Takeover Of Union Bank
More Picks
1
Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught -
Legit,
9 hours ago
2
Friends mourn as woman dies in Nigerian clinic following 'botched cosmetic surgery' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
2023: It’s the turn of South to produce the country’s president – Ayade -
Pulse Nigeria,
10 hours ago
5
Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
6
FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
7
Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas and Super Eagles striker Olayinka Peters expecting first child (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Watch How DaBaby Shut Down North Carolina’s Airport To Welcome Davido -
Too Xclusive,
19 hours ago
9
2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn -
Legit,
16 mins ago
10
Kaduna Security : Police kill two bandits -
AIT,
6 hours ago
