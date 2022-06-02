Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Custodian Of Popular Olumo Rock In Ogun State, Sinatu Sanni Dies At 137
Sahara Reporters  - It is a common belief that the rock, which is being worshipped by traditionalists in Abeokuta, is inhabited by spirits.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Custodian of Olumo Rock deity dies at 137 Daily Post:
Custodian of Olumo Rock deity dies at 137
Custodian Of Olumo Rock Deity Dies At 137 Naija Loaded:
Custodian Of Olumo Rock Deity Dies At 137
Custodian of Olumo Rock deity dies at 137 Within Nigeria:
Custodian of Olumo Rock deity dies at 137
Custodian Of Olumo Rock Deity Passes Away At 137 Tori News:
Custodian Of Olumo Rock Deity Passes Away At 137


   More Picks
1 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 12 hours ago
3 Governor Ayade hosts Tinubu, says 2023 presidency turn of Southern Nigeria - Premium Times, 1 day ago
4 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 3 hours ago
5 Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Newborn baby found dead on Ayobo road in Lagos - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
7 Big bumbum cannot keep a man - Anita Joseph - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Okada ban: Operators drag Lagos govt to court, seek cancellation - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
9 Watch How DaBaby Shut Down North Carolina’s Airport To Welcome Davido - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
10 The ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media - Filmmaker Yomi Black - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info